Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTNR

Vertex Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Vertex Energy stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.