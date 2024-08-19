Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $15,962.16 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.60 or 0.00568343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00113598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00256853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00036157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,071,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

