Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.74. 9,382,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

