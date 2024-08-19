Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 340,300 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of Core & Main worth $55,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Core & Main by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,802 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $98,876,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 955,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

