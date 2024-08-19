Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 150,837 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,837 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $72,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $204.05. 205,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.11.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.