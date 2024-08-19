Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 23,275 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.92% of Valmont Industries worth $50,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,407,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,281,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Valmont Industries stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.52. 70,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.29.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

