Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of TFI International worth $38,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFII. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 161,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.72. The company had a trading volume of 106,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Several research firms have commented on TFII. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

