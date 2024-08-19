Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,876 shares during the period. Saia comprises about 2.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $290,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
Saia Trading Up 1.5 %
Saia stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.49. 347,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
