Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $33,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.27. 332,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $141.99.

Insider Activity

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

