Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $42.32 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $42,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.92.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

