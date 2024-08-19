Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,890 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.71% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $64,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CWK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,074. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

