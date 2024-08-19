Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the period. AAON makes up about 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $95,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 74.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,623. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

