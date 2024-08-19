Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 315,645 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.11% of Element Solutions worth $138,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,823. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.