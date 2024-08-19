Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 207,965 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,965 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $61,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,001.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 593,156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 875,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

