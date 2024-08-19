Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Rush Enterprises worth $43,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock remained flat at $52.13 during midday trading on Friday. 257,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $403,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at $627,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

