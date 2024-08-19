Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,043 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.41% of DexCom worth $183,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $208,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 871,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,808,000 after buying an additional 61,461 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,063. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

