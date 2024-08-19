Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 205,300 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.32% of MFA Financial worth $36,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,910,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $685,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 755,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,708. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

