Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $226.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,373. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.