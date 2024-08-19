Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. 972,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,260. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

