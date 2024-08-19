Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.13.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

