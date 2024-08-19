Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.60.

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

