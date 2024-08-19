Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,716,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $85,704,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.84. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

