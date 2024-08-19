Vai Price Reaches $1.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $1,920.55 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,175,393 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

