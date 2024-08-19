Usio’s (USIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Usio in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Usio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Usio by 35.7% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

