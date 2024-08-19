USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Cap of $88.56 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $88.56 million and approximately $291,294.68 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,355.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.98 or 0.00570610 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00036281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.79479422 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $276,290.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

