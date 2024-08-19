Upstart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 86,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,274 call options.

Upstart Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,079. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Upstart

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,601.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,601.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,156 shares of company stock worth $1,404,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.