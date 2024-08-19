Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $541,100.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1 %

UNM opened at $55.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

