United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 4.3%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 4,868,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,679,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United States Steel by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

