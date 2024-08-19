Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,774,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,038,039. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

