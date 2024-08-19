Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $21.24. 10,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 144,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.