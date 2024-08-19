TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:TXO opened at $20.37 on Monday. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $630.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. On average, research analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

