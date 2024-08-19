Turbo One Day Volume Reaches $59.65 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Turbo has a market capitalization of $289.60 million and approximately $59.65 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.0041468 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $55,022,367.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

