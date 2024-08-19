TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TTMI opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -942.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,009 shares of company stock worth $2,110,159 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. CWM LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

