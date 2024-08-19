TRON (TRX) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, TRON has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $9.70 billion and $247.13 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,952,525,757 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.