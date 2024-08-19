Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 40000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

