Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Tri-Continental worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 53,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.7 %

TY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.89. 18,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,726. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.