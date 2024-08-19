TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

RNAZ stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

