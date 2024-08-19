Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,777 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,370% compared to the average daily volume of 665 call options.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.15. 1,544,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,670. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.