Traders Purchase High Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Call Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 53,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 28,743 call options.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 23.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,418,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.