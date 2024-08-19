Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$86.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE:TD traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$81.15. 1,302,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,167,035. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.67 and a twelve month high of C$86.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

