Toews Corp ADV Has $16.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after buying an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $559.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,461. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $482.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

