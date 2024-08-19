Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Acumen Capital

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Acumen Capital from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$13.75. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.47% from the stock’s current price.

LCFS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.34.

TSE:LCFS traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.96. 65,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.49. Tidewater Renewables has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$9.20. The company has a market cap of C$103.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

