Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWM. Scotiabank cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.79.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 11.8 %

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

