Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $226.68 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $226.68 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02164684 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,207,536.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

