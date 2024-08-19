The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $354.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.66. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $357.64. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

