The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

The Rank Group Price Performance

RNK opened at GBX 76 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.29. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £356.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46.

The Rank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

See Also

