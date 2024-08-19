The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $129.31 and a 1-year high of $238.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

