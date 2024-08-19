The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after buying an additional 1,387,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $167.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,546. The firm has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

