The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 219,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.94. 1,731,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

