The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

